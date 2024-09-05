Guelph man arrested after elderly cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run
A Guelph driver has been arrested after a hit-and-run sent an elderly cyclist to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Guelph Police were called to Victoria Road North in front of St. James Catholic High School around 1 p.m. on Thursday. They said a female cyclist in her 70s was riding southbound when she was hit by the driver of a Ford sedan. Police said the driver took off without checking on the cyclist.
The woman was taken to a Hamilton trauma centre where she was still in critical condition as of Friday morning.
The vehicle involved in the collision was found parked at a home west of downtown about one hour after the crash. Police arrested a man at an address in the city’s east end around 3:40 p.m.
A 35-year-old Guelph man has been charged with failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information or footage of Victoria Road North between Cassino Avenue and Grange Road between 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. is asked to contact police.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Pakistani citizen arrested in Canada, charged with plotting terrorist attack in New York
A Pakistani citizen who resided in Canada has been charged with plotting a terrorist attack at a Jewish centre in New York City.
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick dies after collapsing outside Winnipeg courthouse
The Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has died after collapsing outside of the Manitoba courthouse Friday afternoon, according to multiple sources.
Woman who was denied a liver transplant, after review highlighted alcohol use, has died
Questions are being raised about the case of a 36-year-old Ontario woman who died of liver failure after she was rejected for a life-saving liver transplant after a medical review highlighted her prior alcohol use.
Montreal man given $664 fine for tying dog to parking meter while grabbing a croissant
A Montreal man who tied his dog to a parking meter while he entered a bakery is now facing a hefty fine for breaking a law he had no idea existed.
Selena Gomez is a billionaire
Selena Gomez can now add becoming a billionaire to her long list of achievements.
Teen girl charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon high school
A 14-year-old girl faces an attempted murder charge after a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
Molson Coors ends diversity, equity and inclusion policies, moves to 'broader view'
Brewing company Molson Coors says it is dropping its diversity, equity and inclusion policies and taking a 'broader view' in which all employees know they are welcome.
An American woman accused of killing 2 of her children fights extradition in a London court
An American woman accused of killing her two youngest children in Colorado last December told her 11-year-old daughter who survived the attack that God made her do it, a prosecutor said in a London court.
Canadian tied to alleged Russian influencer op received thousands in fees: U.S.
YouTube says the channels of a far-right Canadian influencer have been removed after U.S. officials alleged the company she co-founded received US$760,000 in fees and commissions as part of an alleged Russian ploy to dupe right-wing influencers into sowing division among Americans.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.