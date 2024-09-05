Guelph man arrested after elderly cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run

A Guelph driver has been arrested after a hit-and-run sent an elderly cyclist to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Guelph Police were called to Victoria Road North in front of St. James Catholic High School around 1 p.m. on Thursday. They said a female cyclist in her 70s was riding southbound when she was hit by the driver of a Ford sedan. Police said the driver took off without checking on the cyclist.

The woman was taken to a Hamilton trauma centre where she was still in critical condition as of Friday morning.

The vehicle involved in the collision was found parked at a home west of downtown about one hour after the crash. Police arrested a man at an address in the city’s east end around 3:40 p.m.

A 35-year-old Guelph man has been charged with failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information or footage of Victoria Road North between Cassino Avenue and Grange Road between 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. is asked to contact police.