

CTV Kitchener





Living near a golf course is a luxury for those who love the links, but for a Guelph resident who lives across the street from one, it’s become a huge headache.

Dave Ostyn says a ball smashed the back windshield of his car. Now, he says he’s out hundreds of dollars.

It was Saturday morning when the man found the ball sitting next to his car. On Tuesday he took his car to get fixed, and it wasn’t cheap: it will cost Ostyn $541.

“I did call the insurance company, and it’s under comprehensive, $500 deductible,” he explains. “So there’s no point in me going through insurance because it’s 541, so I’m just going to pay it myself and try to get the money from the golf course.”

He says he went to the course immediately when he noticed the window. He says the board got back to him on Monday night, telling him it was the golfer’s responsibility, not the course’s.

But Ostyn says there’s no way of finding out who hit the ball in the first place.

He’s filed a police report and plans on taking it to court if there’s no resolution, maintaining that he shouldn’t have to pay for what happened.