

CTV Kitchener





A person was the victim of a home invasion for the second time at the same address on a Waterloo street in the last four days.

"Police believe this to be a targeted incident," says Const. Ashley Dietrich. "Detectives continue to work diligently at attempting to identify the suspects involved."

The first happened on Sunday, when Waterloo Regional Police responded to an assault on Cedarbrae Avenue.

They say several unknown suspects forced their way into a residence and assaulted a man with a weapon.

The suspects fled in two dark coloured SUV’s.

In that case, the victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The second incident happened early Wednesday morning.

Once again several unknown suspects forced their way into a residence and attempted to assault a man.

The victim was uninjured.

The suspects fled in an unspecified vehicle.