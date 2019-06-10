

There’s no denying that fans of the Toronto Raptors are committed.

That’s especially true for a Cambridge couple who camped out for three days to get into Jurassic Park at Maple Leaf Square in Toronto.

Angie Taylor and Tyler Seaton pitched their tent in line before game four had even finished, and it has paid off for them.

A spokesperson for Sobeys gave the dedicated fans tickets to game five on Monday morning to reward their fandom.

Back in Waterloo Region, fans will be able to watch the games at different public viewing parties in each city.

