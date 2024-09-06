Video shows physical interaction involving a police officer in Hanover, Ont.
Hanover’s police chief is responding to community concerns about a recent arrest at a Hanover school.
A video, shared with CTV News, shows a physical interaction involving an officer.
The officer appears to grab an unidentified person, lift them off the ground by their waist and then drop the person to the ground. The video ends shortly after and does not show what preceded the incident, or what happened next.
CTV News reached out to Hanover Police for more information on the incident.
While they did not respond to our email, the police chief shared details on social media.
Chief Christopher Knoll acknowledged that the police service was aware of a video circulating online.
He said police stopped a vehicle as it entered the parking lot at John Diefenbaker Senior School as students were arriving for classes.
“Those arrested were not students of any school,” Knoll wrote in the post.
He said a 19-year-old Hanover man has been charged with dangerous driving, impaired driving, stunt driving, having open liquor in a motor vehicle and cannabis in a motor vehicle.
Knoll added that “further charges against the passenger are pending at this time.”
He did not say if the person in the video was the individual who was arrested.
It’s also not known if the person in the video reported any injuries.
Knoll said investigators would like to see videos of the entire interaction. Witnesses are asked to contact the Hanover Police Service at 519-364-2411.
