Calling all Swifties! Two local charities raffling off Era’s Tour ticket

Taylor Swift fans in Waterloo Region and Huron-Perth could have their ‘Wildest Dreams’ come true and earn some good ‘Karma’ at the same time.

Two charities are raffling off tickets for Taylor Swift’s upcoming performances in Toronto.

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth got their paws on two tickets to see Taylor Swift when her Era’s Tour comes to the Rogers Centre on Nov. 15. The tickets are for Section 124, Row 13.

The humane society will be raffling off the tickets and the winner will be announced on Nov. 1 at 12 p.m.

But the pot is even sweeter.

‘The Lucky One’ who wins the raffle will also take home a large sum of cash in a 50/50 draw.

Half the cost of every ticket sold will go to the humane society while the other half goes to the raffle winner.

Tickets start at $22 for one ticket, $50 for 13 tickets, $89 for 89 tickets, $100 for 250 tickets, or $250 for 999 tickets. Sales end on Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m.

As of Friday afternoon, the 50/50 draw was already at $34,890.

But ‘Two Is Better Than One’: the humane society isn’t the only charity tapping into Swift’s ‘State of Grace’ to raise money for their organization.

The United Way Perth-Huron is also raffling off two tickets to see Taylor Swift in Toronto, thanks to a donation from Erin and Mike Heisz.

The United Way’s tickets are for the Nov. 23 show. The seats are in section C3, row 10 and are part of the Karma is My Boyfriend VIP package. It includes four Taylor Swift prints, a commemorative tote bag, pin, sticker and postcard set, souvenir concert ticket, VIP tour laminate and matching lanyard.

"United Housing is a cause that our family passionately supports, recognizing the immense value it brings to our community. We have experienced in our own families and workplaces the difficulties obtaining safe and affordable housing in Perth-Huron and also Grey-Bruce, where we both are from originally. We are so happy that 100 per cent of the proceeds will help advance this local initiative," Erin Heisz said in a media release. "By making the raffle tickets affordable, we hope to give every Taylor Swift fan the chance to experience an unforgettable concert while also contributing to a truly meaningful cause!”

Raffle tickets are $10 each and available at the following businesses throughout Perth-Huron:

Stratford

Blowes Stationary

Juno

Junction 56

United Centre

Listowel

BK Brand Name Clothing and Gifts

Bakelaar Jewellers

Goderich

Wuerth’s Shoes

All Around the House

Exeter

Wuerth’s Shoes

St. Marys

Sun Rayz

Wingham

Annette’s Treasures

I Want That Bag Consignment

Seaforth

Blooms N’ Rooms

Blyth

Penny’s and The Pine Café and Bistro

The draw will take place on Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and only 5,000 tickets will be printed. Ticket sales will end on Oct. 16.