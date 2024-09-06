Ontario's first domestic case of human rabies since 1967 confirmed in Brant County
An Ontario resident remains in hospital after testing positive for rabies.
In a release shared on Friday, the Brant County Health Unit said they believe the person was exposed to the illness while in the Gowganda area of the Timiskaming region.
Rabies is a viral infection that causes brain and spinal cord inflammation. It usually spreads to humans through the saliva or mucous of an infected animal, such as a bat, skunk, fox or raccoon. According to the World Health Organization (WHO): “Once the virus infects the central nervous system and clinical symptoms appear, rabies is fatal in 100 per cent of cases.”
Until now, there has never been a confirmed case of rabies in a Brant County resident.
According to Public Health Ontario, the province's last confirmed case of domestic human rabies was recorded in 1967.
Nationwide, there have only been 26 known cases of rabies in humans since reporting began in 1924.
“Our heartfelt thoughts are with this individual and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Dr. Rebecca Comley, the county’s medical officer of health, said via a release. “Rabies, though rare, is a serious virus in humans. If you have direct contact with any animal known to carry rabies, you should seek immediate medical attention.”
Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health also issued a statement on Friday afternoon.
“The illness is suspected to have been acquired from direct contact with a bat in Ontario. To ensure privacy for the family, no further information about the individual will be release,” Dr. Kieran Moore said.
The WHO says the incubation period for rabies is typically two to three months, but can vary based on viral load. Initial symptoms can include fever, pain, unusual or unexplained tingling, pricking or burning sensations at the wound site. Once the virus begins to move to the central nervous system, progressive and fatal inflammation of the brain and spinal cord develops.
Anyone who comes into direct contact with a bat, even if there is no visible bite or scratch marks, should seek immediate medical attention and begin a series of rabies vaccine doses. It’s also important to thoroughly wash the area with soap and water as soon as possible.
Although there has never been a documented case of human-to-human rabies transmission, family members and other close contacts of the patient are being assessed and will be offered post-exposure prophylaxis as needed.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Pakistani citizen arrested in Canada, charged with plotting terrorist attack in New York
A Pakistani citizen who resided in Canada has been charged with plotting a terrorist attack at a Jewish centre in New York City.
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick dies after collapsing outside Winnipeg courthouse
The Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has died after collapsing outside of the Manitoba courthouse Friday afternoon, according to multiple sources.
Woman who was denied a liver transplant, after review highlighted alcohol use, has died
Questions are being raised about the case of a 36-year-old Ontario woman who died of liver failure after she was rejected for a life-saving liver transplant after a medical review highlighted her prior alcohol use.
Montreal man given $664 fine for tying dog to parking meter while grabbing a croissant
A Montreal man who tied his dog to a parking meter while he entered a bakery is now facing a hefty fine for breaking a law he had no idea existed.
Selena Gomez is a billionaire
Selena Gomez can now add becoming a billionaire to her long list of achievements.
Teen girl charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon high school
A 14-year-old girl faces an attempted murder charge after a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
Molson Coors ends diversity, equity and inclusion policies, moves to 'broader view'
Brewing company Molson Coors says it is dropping its diversity, equity and inclusion policies and taking a 'broader view' in which all employees know they are welcome.
An American woman accused of killing 2 of her children fights extradition in a London court
An American woman accused of killing her two youngest children in Colorado last December told her 11-year-old daughter who survived the attack that God made her do it, a prosecutor said in a London court.
Canadian tied to alleged Russian influencer op received thousands in fees: U.S.
YouTube says the channels of a far-right Canadian influencer have been removed after U.S. officials alleged the company she co-founded received US$760,000 in fees and commissions as part of an alleged Russian ploy to dupe right-wing influencers into sowing division among Americans.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.