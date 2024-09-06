Ontario's first domestic case of human rabies since 1967 confirmed in Brant County

An Ontario resident remains in hospital after testing positive for rabies.

In a release shared on Friday, the Brant County Health Unit said they believe the person was exposed to the illness while in the Gowganda area of the Timiskaming region.

Rabies is a viral infection that causes brain and spinal cord inflammation. It usually spreads to humans through the saliva or mucous of an infected animal, such as a bat, skunk, fox or raccoon. According to the World Health Organization (WHO): “Once the virus infects the central nervous system and clinical symptoms appear, rabies is fatal in 100 per cent of cases.”

Until now, there has never been a confirmed case of rabies in a Brant County resident.

According to Public Health Ontario, the province's last confirmed case of domestic human rabies was recorded in 1967.

Nationwide, there have only been 26 known cases of rabies in humans since reporting began in 1924.

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with this individual and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Dr. Rebecca Comley, the county’s medical officer of health, said via a release. “Rabies, though rare, is a serious virus in humans. If you have direct contact with any animal known to carry rabies, you should seek immediate medical attention.”

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health also issued a statement on Friday afternoon.

“The illness is suspected to have been acquired from direct contact with a bat in Ontario. To ensure privacy for the family, no further information about the individual will be release,” Dr. Kieran Moore said.

The WHO says the incubation period for rabies is typically two to three months, but can vary based on viral load. Initial symptoms can include fever, pain, unusual or unexplained tingling, pricking or burning sensations at the wound site. Once the virus begins to move to the central nervous system, progressive and fatal inflammation of the brain and spinal cord develops.

Anyone who comes into direct contact with a bat, even if there is no visible bite or scratch marks, should seek immediate medical attention and begin a series of rabies vaccine doses. It’s also important to thoroughly wash the area with soap and water as soon as possible.

Although there has never been a documented case of human-to-human rabies transmission, family members and other close contacts of the patient are being assessed and will be offered post-exposure prophylaxis as needed.