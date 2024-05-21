KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Crash closes busy Cambridge intersection

    Generic Police Lights
    Share

    Emergency responders were called to a crash at a busy Cambridge intersection on Tuesday.

    Waterloo regional police, in a message posted just after 8 p.m., said Conestoga Boulevard and Pinebush Road was closed for a collision investigation.

    They also asked drivers to avoid the area.

    No other details have been released at this time.

    More to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News