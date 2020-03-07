First COVID-19 case confirmed in Waterloo Region

The first case of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region was confirmed on Thursday. A woman who was travelling from Italy was treated in Grand River Hospital and is in self-isolation.

Health officials say there is no increase risk to anyone in the area or patients of GRH. A virologist from Laurier adds that residents should be prepared for more cases, but not fearful.

On Friday, shoppers around the area flocked to stores to stock up on items like toilet paper, bottled water, and canned goods in case of need for self-isolation. The total amount of cases in Ontario sits at 28 as of Saturday.

Fischer-Hallman Road could close for 7 months after Indigenous artifacts found

The discovery of hundreds of Indigenous artifacts near Fischer-Hallman Road will lead to a significant road closure as an archaeological assessment gets underway. There's not much to see now because most of the area is covered in snow. The region says that 965 artifacts, a longhouse and First Nation village were found there.

The road between Bleams and Seabrook is expected to close in May, and is expected to stay that way for as long as seven months.

'Really frustrating': Nail salon customers wait hours to get tested for HIV, hepatitis B and C

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is offering free tests after a woman who recently got her nails done at Victoria’s Nail Salon in Guelph tested positive for hepatitis C. Public Health can't say for sure that the salon is the source, but it was a place that she had been recently.

The Public Health clinic opened at 9 a.m. By noon, it was at max capacity with a three-hour wait for anyone wanting to get tested.

A list of health infractions for nail salons in Waterloo Region can be viewed here.

Two brothers charged with first degree murder in Guelph appear in court

A pair of brothers accused of a fatal stabbing in downtown Guelph on Feb 29 appeared via video in court on Monday. Aidan, 26, and Angus Kee, 22, made brief, separate appearances over video in the courtroom. They were remanded into custody at Maplehurst Correctional Complex for two weeks when they will next appear in court.

Tanti’s mother was in the courtroom and stood up holding a photo during the video appearances.

"I'm going to miss him," she said. "His sister's going to miss him, his Dad's going to miss him, his step-Mom's going to miss him, we're all going to miss him, everybody's going to miss him."

A vigil was held for Santi the night of Feb 29. A funeral was held on Saturday.

Ronald Rees pleads guilty to two counts in death of Leanne Holland Brown

A Cambridge man has pleaded guilty to two charges in connection to the death of Laurier's former Dean of Students. Leanne Holland Brown, 43, was hit by a vehicle while she was walking on the sidewalk near MacGregor School in Waterloo on April 24, 2019.

Ronald Rees, 57, made a court appearance in Kitchener on Thursday morning. He pleaded guilty to one count of impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death in the crash. The court heard that his ability was impaired by high amounts of THC and a substantial contributor to the incident.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 22.