KITCHENER -- A Cambridge man has pleaded guilty to two charges in connection to the death of Laurier's former Dean of Students.

Leanne Holland Brown, 43, was hit by a vehicle while she was walking on the sidewalk near MacGregor School in Waterloo on April 24, 2019.

Ronald Rees, 57, made a court appearance in Kitchener on Thursday morning.

He pleaded guilty to one count of impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving death in the crash.

The court heard that his ability was impaired by high amounts of THC and a substantial contributor to the incident.

Rees also had cold medicine and prescribed drugs on him. He says he coughed and passed out.

"I found it appalling," said Sharon-Lee Landereault, who was in the courtroom. "Especially when he was on other drugs for cold and no food. That reaction makes it so much worse. Plus the fact of how much marijuana he spokes in a day.

"What really struck me is how he wishes the government had not legalized it."

Brown jumped to the left as the vehicle came onto the sidewalk while a friend jumped to the right, the court heard.

She suffered multiple blunt forces including fractured skull and a ruptured heart. Brown was airlifted to a Hamilton Hospital and died later that evening.

The court heard that there were four witnesses inside the school on Central Street, which included a 13-year-old student.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more details.