A pair of brothers accused of a fatal stabbing in downtown Guelph early Saturday morning appeared via video in court on Monday.

Aidan and Angus Kee made brief, separate appearances over video in the courtroom. They were remanded into custody for two weeks.

The brothers have both been charged with first degree murder in Nick Tanti’s death.

Tanti’s mother was in the courtroom and stood up holding a photo during the video appearances.

Skylar McDougald, A friend of Tanti, was also in court and says he needed to see the accused.

“My anxiety was going through the roof,” said McDougald. “It was a scary moment. I thought I’d see them personally but that’s okay. I just felt very bad for his Mom.”

Family members of the accused were also in court but declined to speak.

Guelph Police say Tanti was the fatal stabbing happened on the sidewalk outside of Tony’s Billiards on MacDonnell Street.

The two accused fled eastbound on the street bout we caught by officers within four minutes of police getting the call, according to officials.

Police add that the accused and victim were known to each other and there is no concern for public safety.

The investigation is ongoing. Guelph Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.