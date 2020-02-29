GUELPH -- Two men are facing first-degree murder charges after another man was stabbed during a fight in downtown Guelph.

Police were called to Tony's Billiards on MacDonell Street around 2 a.m. Saturday.

That's where they found a 27-year-old man who had been stabbed with a knife during the altercation on the sidewalk.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has now been identified as Nick Tanti.

A vigil was held for him Saturday night at Tony's Billiards.

Friends left photos, flowers and candles on the sidewalk outside the downtown business. They then went inside for a drink in honour of Tanti.

Friends describe him as popular, well-liked, the life of the party, and a good friend.

"He was everyone's friend," said friend John Mifsud. "He was Guelph."

Sharon Tanti, Nick Tanti's mother, says it was wonderful to hear some of the stories about her son and even share a laugh with the people there.

"He was always joking around," she said. "Then he'd say 'gotcha!'"

Tanti's family is planning a service to remember his life, but a date has not yet been set.

"I'm going to miss him," said Sharon. "His sister's going to miss him, his Dad's going to miss him, his step-Mom's going to miss him, we're all going to miss him, everybody's going to miss him."

The two other men involved in the altercation reportedly fled down the street and were arrested by police without incident.

A 22-year-old man and 26-year-old man, both from Guelph, have been taken into custody pending a bail hearing. They are due in court on Monday.

Guelph Police believe a number of people would have been downtown at the time of the stabbing.

"Sometimes people shy away from being a witness in this type of thing," said Const. Mike Gatto of Guelph Police. "It is very important to come forward if you do have any information, it will really help us in our investigation."

The incident is Guelph's second murder of 2020.