Here are the Waterloo Region nail salons that have had health infractions in 2020
KITCHENER -- A recent health scare at a Guelph nail salon prompted dozens of people to get tested for HIV, hepatitis B and C.
While Public Health officials there say the risk of infection is low, they recommended the testing as a precaution.
In light of these events, here are the nail salons in Waterloo Region who have had health infractions in 2020.
All information obtained from the Region of Waterloo's website.
Regal Nails:
100 The Boardwalk, Kitchener
Inspected on March 2, was found to have one critical and two non-critical infractions
Critical:
- Equipment and instruments cleaned, disinfected or discarded
Non-critical:
- Instruments are stored, handled and maintained in good condition
- Contact information of client is obtained prior to commencing service(s)
Belmont Hair Studio Inc.:
724 Belmont Ave. W., Kitchener
Inspected on Feb. 19, was found to have one critical infraction
Infraction:
- Equipment and instruments cleaned, disinfected or discarded
K.D. Nail Salon:
1099 Weber St. E., Kitchener
Inspected on Feb. 19, was found to have one non-critical infraction
Infraction:
- Operator keeps disinfection records (corrected during inspection)
Axess Hair Salon:
55 Northfield Dr. E., Waterloo
Inspected on Feb. 13, was found to have one critical and one non-critical infraction
Infractions:
- Equipment and instruments cleaned, disinfected or discarded
- Operator keeps disinfection records (corrected during inspection)
Tips 'n' Toes Nail Salon:
A1-800 Franklin Blvd., Cambridge
Inspected on Feb. 11, was found to have one non-critical infraction
Infraction:
- Operator keeps disinfection records
Hairizona:
885 Glasgow St., Kitchener
Inspected on Feb. 10, was found to have two non-critical infractions
Infractions:
- Operator keeps disinfection records
- Work surfaces are smooth, impervious and are cleaned and disinfected
Hollywood Nails Salon and Spa:
15-36 Northfield Dr. E., Waterloo
Inspected on Feb. 7, was found to have four non-critical infractions
Infractions:
- Contact information of client is obtained prior to commencing service(s)
- Operator provides a sink for reusable equipment (corrected during inspection)
- Operator keeps disinfection records
- Work surfaces are smooth, impervious and are cleaned and disinfected
Huron Nail and Spa:
1606C Battler Rd., Kitchener
Inspected on Feb. 6, found to have one non-critical infraction
- Work surfaces are smooth, impervious and are cleaned and disinfected
Ms. Chin Hair and Nail Studio:
52 Water St. N., Kitchener
Inspected on Feb. 5, found to have one non-critical infraction
Infraction:
- Work surfaces are smooth, impervious and are cleaned and disinfected
Dejavu Salon and Spa:
671 Guelph St., Kitchener
Inspected on Feb. 4, found to have one critical and one non-critical infraction
Critical:
- Equipment and instruments cleaned, disinfected or discarded
Non-critical:
- Instruments are stored, handled and maintained in good condition
Euro Reflections Hair Studio and Spa:
251 Highland Rd. W., Kitchener
Inspected on Feb. 3, found to have non-critical infraction
Infraction:
- Instruments are stored, handled and maintained in good condition
Kelly Le Beauty Nail and Spa Beauty Hair Salon:
960 King St. E., Cambridge
Inspected on Jan. 29, found to have one critical and three non-critical infractions
Critical:
- Equipment and instruments are cleaned, disinfected, sterilized or discarded
Non-critical:
- Contact information of client is obtained prior to commencing service(s)
- Premise is maintained in a sanitary condition
- Operator keeps disinfection records
L&L Nail Salon:
9-1005 Ottawa St. N., Kitchener
Inspected on Jan. 23, found to have one non-critical infraction
Infraction:
- Operator keeps disinfection records (corrected during inspection)
Mary's Hair Salon:
6-91 Queen St. S., Kitchener
Inspected on Jan. 20, found to have one critical and one non-critical infraction
Critical:
- Equipment and instruments are cleaned, disinfected, sterilized or discarded
Non-critical:
- Designated hand wash sink is provided
La Belle Beauty Salon:
8B-851 Fischer-Hallman Rd., Kitchener
Inspected on Jan. 20, found to have one non-critical infraction
Infraction:
- Contact information of client is obtained prior to commencing service(s)
Uptown Beauty Lounge:
4 King St. S., Waterloo
Inspected on Jan. 9, found to have three non-critical infractions
Infractions:
- Designated hand wash sink is provided
- Operator keeps disinfection records
- Work surfaces are smooth, impervious and are cleaned and disinfected