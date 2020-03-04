KITCHENER -- A recent health scare at a Guelph nail salon prompted dozens of people to get tested for HIV, hepatitis B and C.

While Public Health officials there say the risk of infection is low, they recommended the testing as a precaution.

In light of these events, here are the nail salons in Waterloo Region who have had health infractions in 2020.

All information obtained from the Region of Waterloo's website.

Regal Nails:

100 The Boardwalk, Kitchener

Inspected on March 2, was found to have one critical and two non-critical infractions

Critical:

Equipment and instruments cleaned, disinfected or discarded

Non-critical:

Instruments are stored, handled and maintained in good condition

Contact information of client is obtained prior to commencing service(s)

Belmont Hair Studio Inc.:

724 Belmont Ave. W., Kitchener

Inspected on Feb. 19, was found to have one critical infraction

Infraction:

Equipment and instruments cleaned, disinfected or discarded

K.D. Nail Salon:

1099 Weber St. E., Kitchener

Inspected on Feb. 19, was found to have one non-critical infraction

Infraction:

Operator keeps disinfection records (corrected during inspection)

Axess Hair Salon:

55 Northfield Dr. E., Waterloo

Inspected on Feb. 13, was found to have one critical and one non-critical infraction

Infractions:

Equipment and instruments cleaned, disinfected or discarded

Operator keeps disinfection records (corrected during inspection)

Tips 'n' Toes Nail Salon:

A1-800 Franklin Blvd., Cambridge

Inspected on Feb. 11, was found to have one non-critical infraction

Infraction:

Operator keeps disinfection records

Hairizona:

885 Glasgow St., Kitchener

Inspected on Feb. 10, was found to have two non-critical infractions

Infractions:

Operator keeps disinfection records

Work surfaces are smooth, impervious and are cleaned and disinfected

Hollywood Nails Salon and Spa:

15-36 Northfield Dr. E., Waterloo

Inspected on Feb. 7, was found to have four non-critical infractions

Infractions:

Contact information of client is obtained prior to commencing service(s)

Operator provides a sink for reusable equipment (corrected during inspection)

Operator keeps disinfection records

Work surfaces are smooth, impervious and are cleaned and disinfected

Huron Nail and Spa:

1606C Battler Rd., Kitchener

Inspected on Feb. 6, found to have one non-critical infraction

Work surfaces are smooth, impervious and are cleaned and disinfected

Ms. Chin Hair and Nail Studio:

52 Water St. N., Kitchener

Inspected on Feb. 5, found to have one non-critical infraction

Infraction:

Work surfaces are smooth, impervious and are cleaned and disinfected

Dejavu Salon and Spa:

671 Guelph St., Kitchener

Inspected on Feb. 4, found to have one critical and one non-critical infraction

Critical:

Equipment and instruments cleaned, disinfected or discarded

Non-critical:

Instruments are stored, handled and maintained in good condition

Euro Reflections Hair Studio and Spa:

251 Highland Rd. W., Kitchener

Inspected on Feb. 3, found to have non-critical infraction

Infraction:

Instruments are stored, handled and maintained in good condition

Kelly Le Beauty Nail and Spa Beauty Hair Salon:

960 King St. E., Cambridge

Inspected on Jan. 29, found to have one critical and three non-critical infractions

Critical:

Equipment and instruments are cleaned, disinfected, sterilized or discarded

Non-critical:

Contact information of client is obtained prior to commencing service(s)

Premise is maintained in a sanitary condition

Operator keeps disinfection records

L&L Nail Salon:

9-1005 Ottawa St. N., Kitchener

Inspected on Jan. 23, found to have one non-critical infraction

Infraction:

Operator keeps disinfection records (corrected during inspection)

Mary's Hair Salon:

6-91 Queen St. S., Kitchener

Inspected on Jan. 20, found to have one critical and one non-critical infraction

Critical:

Equipment and instruments are cleaned, disinfected, sterilized or discarded

Non-critical:

Designated hand wash sink is provided

La Belle Beauty Salon:

8B-851 Fischer-Hallman Rd., Kitchener

Inspected on Jan. 20, found to have one non-critical infraction

Infraction:

Contact information of client is obtained prior to commencing service(s)

Uptown Beauty Lounge:

4 King St. S., Waterloo

Inspected on Jan. 9, found to have three non-critical infractions

Infractions: