Construction underway on Waterloo International Airport's $44M expansion

Construction is underway on Waterloo International Airport's $44 million expansion project.

The project should see the airport double in size in the next six months in a bid to increase the number of passengers from 70,000 in 2019 to more than one million in 2023.

“It is an exciting time for the Region and today is an important milestone as the airport continues to grow and drive a thriving economy,” Regional Chair Karen Redman said in a release. “Airline partners have recently announced an increase in destinations and frequency of flights, which will move the airport to the next level in world-class service. This will also provide more opportunities for the Region in terms of jobs and economic expansion.”

The project includes the construction of two buildings featuring baggage carousels, holding areas, food services, retail and pre-board screening.

A rendering of the Waterloo International Airport expansion project. (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener)

Officials said the expansion will help drive economic growth in the region, create jobs and support tourism.

"The increased commercial service into our Region coupled with increased capacity gives our destination a competitive edge and bodes well for the strength and growth of the community," said Minto Schneider, chief executive of Explore Waterloo Region.

“This investment in the airport will help to ensure we are attracting people and companies to put down roots in Waterloo Region,” Redman said. “This growth is just the beginning as we build a community that is globally competitive and one of the world’s greatest places to live.”

The terminal expansion project is expected to be completed next spring.