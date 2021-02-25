KITCHENER -- Cambridge Memorial Hospital officials say they've declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the Rehabilitation Unit.

The unit is located in Wing B on Level 3. Three patients and two staff members have tested positive for the disease.

Visitors won't be able to come to the unit until there hasn't been a new case for two weeks.

Officials said they've enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols in the unit, and they're limiting staff movement between clinical units. Patients have been placed in droplet protocol.

Any visitors and discharged patients will be notified if they are deemed high-risk contacts.