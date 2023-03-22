Close call caught on video after driver runs stop sign in Guelph

Guelph police are looking for a driver who was captured on dash cam footage speeding through an intersection without braking at a stop sign.

In a tweet, Guelph police said it happened at the corner of Maltby and Crawley roads at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The dash cam video was shot from a vehicle travelling east on Maltby Road and shows that driver braking to avoid a crash.

The Guelph intersection with the highest percentage of crashes resulting in death or injuries, is located just up the road from where Tuesday’s close call happened.