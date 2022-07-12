Here are the 10 most dangerous intersections in Guelph

A new report from the City of Guelph reveals the intersections with the highest proportion of collisions resulting in death or major injury.

The 2017-2021 Collision Report tracks crashes over the last five years, finding a collision occurs roughly every 4.5 hours in Guelph. A fatal crash happens about every 107 days.

It shows while the overall number of collisions declined from 2017 to 2021 – something the report says can be partially attributed to a reduction in traffic due to the pandemic – the percentage of collisions that resulted in injury stayed the same.

The report says three-quarters of collisions resulting in injuries happen at intersections.

The intersection with the highest percentage of crashes resulting in death or major injuries is Gordon Street and Maltby Road. Of the 21 collisions that happened there between 2017 and 2021, 11 resulted in injuries.

The intersection with the highest frequency of collisions resulting in injuries is Edinburgh Road South and Wellington Street West. Between 2017 and 2021, 117 crashes happened there, 23 of those resulted in injury.

In a media release, the City of Guelph said it is reviewing the 10 intersections and stretches of road with the highest percentage of serious collisions to determine if any safety improvements can be made.