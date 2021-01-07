KITCHENER -- Bylaw enforcement officers have laid charges in connection to a gathering at a church in Woolwich Township.

The bylaw officers and members of Waterloo regional police responded to complaints of an in-person gathering at a place of worship on Jan. 3. The charges were laid under the Reopening Ontario Act for exceeding indoor gathering limits. Religious services are capped at 10 people indoors and outdoors.

Six people and the church corporation, which is located on Lobsinger Line, were charged. Two people were also charged for attending a gathering with more than 10 people. There were nine charges laid in total.

Fines range from $10,000 to $100,000 for people hosting a gathering over the size limit, the region said.

Six members of a Woolwich Township church were also charged for exceeding gathering limits on Dec. 31. Officials did not say whether or not the two incidents happened at the same church.