Cambridge, Ont. resident swims 112 laps in memory of mother despite debilitating disease
In a display of strength and perseverance, a Cambridge, Ont. resident has completed a unique aquatic challenge.
CJ Janzen, who prefers the neutral pronouns xe and xyr, swam 112 laps on Sunday in honour of xyr late mother, who passed away from breast cancer when xyr was 16 years old.
“All that I had, my hopes, my dreams, my future were taken away overnight,” xe said. “She was a true stunning warrior, and it was me watching her that has made me who I am today.”
CJ Janzen swims 112 laps to honour her late mother. (Submitted)For Janzen, the water has always been a place xe feels free, even with the physical challenges xe faces everyday.
“I developed an illness called Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME), which is why I use a wheelchair. I can still walk, but the amount of energy it takes means I can't actually do anything without it,” xe explained.
Despite living with a physical disability, Janzen pushed through xyr own limitations to raise funds for the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure, Canada’s largest single-day, volunteer-led event in support of breast cancer research and awareness.
Janzen says the event gives xyr the opportunity to channel xyr grief into a powerful mission.
“I had tried [Run for the Cure] in 2018 and it took me eight months to recover [from' walking one kilometre but I knew I could swim, hopefully a kilometre, at least part of one. And that's my goal,” xe said.
Each of the 112 laps - over three kilometers in total - represented not only the physical distance but also the emotional journey xe’s been on since xyr mother’s passing.
“She was an exuberant and resilient person and she fought and fought and fought. She took nontraditional routes; she did absolutely everything…she flew to Germany for treatment; she flew to British Columbia for treatment. She never gave up.”
Janzen’s efforts have raised over $3,100 for the CIBC Run for the Cure. But for Janzen, it’s about more than the money - it’s about raising awareness and showing that even in the face of personal challenges, anyone can make a difference.
CJ Janzen’s efforts have raised over $3,100 for the CIBC Run for the Cure. (Submitted)“I don't want any other child to have that experience,” xe said. “I am honouring her legacy and her ability to fight and her strength. By appreciating those smallest of joys, even on my worst days where breathing no longer feels automatic, I can still smile. And living in that state of gratitude can make all the difference.”
As for what’s next for Janzen, xe has some upcoming plans for a creative project.
“What's next is ‘Disability Unleashed’, so on December 6th, I am producing a show at Centre in the Square Studio and it is will be all disabled artists, acts and hopefully authors, that will be featured,” Janzen explained.
In addition to xyr show, Janzen also aims to raise $50,000 for ME.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel intensifies bombardment of Gaza and southern Lebanon on the eve of Oct. 7 anniversary
A new round of airstrikes hit Beirut suburbs late Sunday as Israel intensified its bombardment of northern Gaza and southern Lebanon in a widening war with Iran-allied militant groups across the region. Palestinian officials said a strike on a mosque in Gaza killed at least 19 people.
Rare cloud formations ripple the sky over Ottawa
A unique form of clouds made an appearance over the skies of Ottawa on Sunday evening.
The cooking method you need to learn to get excited about vegetables this fall, expert says
'Eat more vegetables,' doctors and dietitians say over and over. But for many people, it’s hard to do, because they aren’t excited about veggies or just don’t like them.
Hurricane Milton is growing stronger as it blows toward Florida's Tampa Bay region
People across Florida were given notice Sunday that Hurricane Milton is intensifying rapidly and will likely be a major hurricane before slamming midweek into the storm-ravaged Gulf Coast.
New Far North hospital moves closer to being built after $1.8B design, build contract awarded
Weeneebayko Area Health Authority and the Government of Ontario have awarded a $1.8 billion fixed-price contract to design, build and finance a new Far North hospital.
Inmate dies following assault at Toronto jail, another prisoner charged
A 54-year-old inmate at the Toronto South Detention Centre has been charged in connection with a deadly jail beating late last week that claimed the life of a 69-year-old prisoner.
Madonna's brother, Christopher Ciccone, dead at 63
Christopher Ciccone, a multihyphenate artist, dancer, designer and younger brother of Madonna, has died. He was 63.
'Environmental racism': First Nations leaders claim cancer-causing contamination was covered up
The people of Fort Chipewyan believe the federal government knew its water was contaminated and hid the issue for years. Now the chief of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation is leading the call for immediate action.
Frequent drinking of fizzy beverages and fruit juice linked to an increased risk of stroke: research
New data raises questions about the drinks people consume and the potential risks associated with them, according to researchers at Galway University in Ireland, in partnership with Hamilton’s McMaster University.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.