In a display of strength and perseverance, a Cambridge, Ont. resident has completed a unique aquatic challenge.

CJ Janzen, who prefers the neutral pronouns xe and xyr, swam 112 laps on Sunday in honour of xyr late mother, who passed away from breast cancer when xyr was 16 years old.

“All that I had, my hopes, my dreams, my future were taken away overnight,” xe said. “She was a true stunning warrior, and it was me watching her that has made me who I am today.”

CJ Janzen swims 112 laps to honour her late mother. (Submitted)For Janzen, the water has always been a place xe feels free, even with the physical challenges xe faces everyday.

“I developed an illness called Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME), which is why I use a wheelchair. I can still walk, but the amount of energy it takes means I can't actually do anything without it,” xe explained.

Despite living with a physical disability, Janzen pushed through xyr own limitations to raise funds for the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure, Canada’s largest single-day, volunteer-led event in support of breast cancer research and awareness.

Janzen says the event gives xyr the opportunity to channel xyr grief into a powerful mission.

“I had tried [Run for the Cure] in 2018 and it took me eight months to recover [from' walking one kilometre but I knew I could swim, hopefully a kilometre, at least part of one. And that's my goal,” xe said.

Each of the 112 laps - over three kilometers in total - represented not only the physical distance but also the emotional journey xe’s been on since xyr mother’s passing.

“She was an exuberant and resilient person and she fought and fought and fought. She took nontraditional routes; she did absolutely everything…she flew to Germany for treatment; she flew to British Columbia for treatment. She never gave up.”

Janzen’s efforts have raised over $3,100 for the CIBC Run for the Cure. But for Janzen, it’s about more than the money - it’s about raising awareness and showing that even in the face of personal challenges, anyone can make a difference.

CJ Janzen’s efforts have raised over $3,100 for the CIBC Run for the Cure. (Submitted)“I don't want any other child to have that experience,” xe said. “I am honouring her legacy and her ability to fight and her strength. By appreciating those smallest of joys, even on my worst days where breathing no longer feels automatic, I can still smile. And living in that state of gratitude can make all the difference.”

As for what’s next for Janzen, xe has some upcoming plans for a creative project.

“What's next is ‘Disability Unleashed’, so on December 6th, I am producing a show at Centre in the Square Studio and it is will be all disabled artists, acts and hopefully authors, that will be featured,” Janzen explained.

In addition to xyr show, Janzen also aims to raise $50,000 for ME.