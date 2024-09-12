Family wants to know when – and if – Udo Haan is released
The family of a woman killed by her husband, who then caused an explosion at their Kitchener, Ont. home, say they want to know when he’s out in the community.
Udo Haan was found not criminally responsible for his wife Edra’s death after it was determined he suffered from delusions at the time of the Sprucedale Crescent explosion in August 2018.
Haan has been staying at the Southwest Centre for Forensic Mental Health in St. Thomas and his care is supervised by the Ontario Review Board. He must participate in reviews, usually yearly, to determine what privileges he’s allowed. That decision is made by the person in charge of his care.
At his last hearing in April, the review board was told Haan had permission to leave the facility on a travel pass.
The review board agreed that could continue and also granted other privileges, ones that could allow Haan to live in Elgin and Middlesex County.
According to the Ontario Review Board, when a patient begins living in the community the hospital is required to notify the local authorities.
“They’ll notify the police and, once the police receives this information, they can then notify any relevant parties they deem appropriate, people they think should know about the decision to grant the accused community access, such as victims,” explained Gavin MacKenzie, general counsel for the Ontario Review Board.
At each hearing, the hospital submits a document detailing the patient’s progress since their last review. MacKenzie said that’s the only time the Ontario Review Board gets an update, unless one is needed for a specific reason, like the patient’s privileges need to be reviewed.
The aftermath of the explosion at Sprucedale Crescent. The house was completely destroyed, and the adjacent homes also caught fire. (WRPS / Twitter)
Reaction from Edra’s family
Edra’s brother feels the family should be told when Haan is allowed to travel or live outside the St. Thomas facility.
Right now, Al Pinheiro says, there’s no guarantee they’ll be informed of any changes.
“We were told it was up to them, if they were going to notify us. They didn’t give us a 100 per cent saying that they would do it,” he explained.
Edra Haan seen here with Al Pinheiro's grandchild in 2017. (Submitted/Al Pinheiro)
The Ontario Review Board said Haan is not allowed to contact certain people, including Pinheiro and Haan’s adult children.
Pinheiro wants everyone on the list alerted if Haan is permitted to live outside the hospital or is visiting on a travel pass.
“Be transparent, let us know what’s going on,” he told CTV News. “If he’s coming down to Kitchener, or if he is going to go to where my niece lives, that they can be aware. So they know what’s going on in their surroundings and be a little bit prepared.”
Pinheiro said not knowing what will happen next weighs heavy on the family.
“How would you like to come home from work and, all of a sudden, he’s sitting on your front porch?” he asked.
One of the reports from the Ontario Review Board notes that Haan is considering eventually living in St. Thomas.
Pinheiro said he’s not opposed to that plan, as long as he’s told when it happens.
