    Cambridge man arrested for allegedly committing several arsons throughout the city

    Waterloo regional police have arrested a Cambridge man they say committed arson several times in the area.

    Police received calls of multiple property damage and alleged arson throughout Cambridge betweenThursday andSaturday.

    No one was injured, but several structures were heavily damaged.

    A 42-year-old man was later identified, arrested, and charged with three counts of arson, breaking and entering, and mischief under $5,000.

