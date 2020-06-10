KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service says that an overnight apartment fire in the Preston area of Cambridge is now believed to have caused over $1 million in damages.

Earlier on Wednesday, fire officials estimated the damage to be closer to $750,000.

Crews were called to the high-rise apartment building near the intersection of Eagle Street North and King Street just before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday to reports of a fully-involved fire.

All occupants of the building were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters say that the fire began on the seventh floor of the building and is not believed to be suspicious.

Police say that the fire was contained to the balcony of one unit and has been deemed accidental.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing and the Ontario Fire Marshal will be notified.