Jane Mitchell says she’d like to see changes to the Waterloo Regional Police services board.

“We need more women,” she says. “We also need a more diverse police board as well.”

The regional councillor thinks those changes will help the force move forward amid serious accusations.

The board, a civilian oversight body, is currently made up of seven members. Five positions are currently held by men.

Mitchell would like to see at least four women on the board.

This comes as the force faces a proposed class action lawsuit alleging years of discrimination and harassment towards female officers.

“We also have the unfounded sexual assaults that really concern me,” says Mitchell. “That’s 29% that said no crime occurred.”

Tom Galloway, who is the current board chair, says they’re working towards change.

“All boards and committees should be a reflection of the community, and the community is at least 50% female.”

Mitchell says she submitted her name in the past but was not selected.

The board is made up of seven members. Three are picked by the province, two are regional councillors and one is automatically given to the regional chair. The final spot is filled by a civilian.

Galloway says there are other ways people can influence changes to Waterloo Regional Police.

“The sexual assault task force is made up primarily of women helping the police service deal with that particular issue. We’re talking about a community advisory group to deal with workplace matters, and it’s certainly a good opportunity for others in the community to help us out.”

Those interested in volunteer roles are encouraged to contact the police chief’s office.