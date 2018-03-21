

CTV Kitchener





Brantford police say a 76-year-old Brantford woman contacted them Tuesday to report being a victim of fraud.

Police say the woman says she was contacted by a person claiming to be an officer with the RCMP.

The fraudster had advised the woman that her bank account and credit cards had been hacked.

The elderly woman provided her banking information, passwords, and remote access to her computer.

Police say the fraudster advised that in helping with the investigation money would be deposited into her account.

As part of the fake investigation the woman was also initially asked to purchase $1,000 in iTunes gift cards before the fraudster then asked her to purchase an additional $5,100 in iTunes and Steam gifts cards, which she did.

When the woman arrived home she spoke to family and realized it was a scam.

Police are reminding residents to never give out personal or banking information over the phone.