BRANTFORD -- Brantford police have laid charges in a pair of homicides that happened within days of each other last month.

Elijah Marfoh, 18, of Brantford, has been arrested in connection with the homicide of 19-year-old Nebiyu Myers.

Marfoh is charged with first-degree murder, along with several firearm offences and breaching a court order.

On April 17, Myers was found with gunshot wounds inside a residence near Alfred and Wellington streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act has been arrested in connection with a separate homicide that occurred April 14.

Brantford man Isaiah Castillo, 20, was found shot inside a residence on Diana Avenue.

The unidentified youth has been charged with first-degree murder, a variety of firearm offences and breach of court orders.