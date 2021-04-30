Advertisement
Brantford police looking to speak to possible witnesses in fatal shooting
Published Friday, April 30, 2021 4:37PM EDT
Brantford police on scene of a homicide investigation. (Tyler Calver/CTV Kitchener) (Apr. 14, 2021)
KITCHENER -- Brantford police are asking for the public's help in an investigation into a fatal shooting earlier this month.
Officials said they're looking to speak to anyone who was driving in the area of Blackburn Drive and Dianna Avenue between 11:50 p.m. on April 13 and 12:20 a.m. on April 14.
Isaiah Castillo, 20, was shot inside a home on Diana Avenue in the early morning hours of April 14. He died of his injuries in hospital.
Police said they believe this was a targeted incident.
No arrests have been made so far.