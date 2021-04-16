KITCHENER -- Police in Brantford have identified the victim of a fatal shooting earlier this week.

In a news release, officials said 20-year-old Isaiah Castillo died on Wednesday.

According to police, he was shot inside a home on Diana Avenue. They believe it was a targeted incident.

No one has been arrested in relation to Castillo's death.

Officers remain at the scene and are canvassing the neighbourhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.