KITCHENER -- Brantford police are conducting a homicide investigation after a 20-year-old man died from gunshot wounds.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Diana Avenue just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday.

A man was found in serious condition and was transported to hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries, police say in a news release.

Police say the incident is being investigated as a homicide and do not believe it was a random act. They expect to be on scene for the rest of the day.

"It's quite surprising because it's a soft-spoken neighbourhood," one resident tells CTV News. "A lot of children here, a lot of families here that are very happy and very good. I've never seen anything like this before."

Anyone who may have been in the Diana Avenue area between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to contact Brantford Police Service, or report anonymously with Crime Stoppers.