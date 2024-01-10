Brant County intersection remains closed following crash south of Brantford
A Brant County roadway remains closed Wednesday morning as Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate a collision south of Brantford.
Police posted about the crash on social media Tuesday around 8 p.m., warning that a lengthy closure was expected.
Police said King Street North would be closed for an extensive amount of time between County Road 4/Oakland Road and Mount Pleasant Road/Maple Grove Road.
Elliot Road was also closed between CKPC Road and Highway 24.
All affected roadways were still closed Wednesday morning.
Police released limited details about the collision and say it is unknown when the roads will reopen.
Passenger on plane at Pearson Airport opened cabin door, fell to tarmac: Air Canada
Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger on board a flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac at Pearson Airport, sustaining injuries.
DEVELOPING From wind chills of -55 to 40 cm of snow, weather warnings in place for much of Canada
Weather warnings are in place Wednesday morning for nearly every province and territory in Canada as storm systems bring deep, heavy snow and bone-chilling temperatures coast to coast.
Secret tunnel in NYC synagogue leads to brawl between police and worshippers
A historic Brooklyn synagogue that serves as the centre of an influential Hasidic Jewish movement was trashed this week during an unusual community dispute that began with the discovery of a secret underground tunnel and ended with worshippers brawling with police.
Advice from an expert: Tax breaks you should know about for 2024
It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.
These are the top sources of food poisoning, according to a chef-turned-microbiologist
CTVNews.ca spoke with food safety experts about the meals they approach with extra caution when dining out, and the list is longer than you might expect.
A legal battle is set to open at the top UN court over an allegation of Israeli genocide in Gaza
A legal battle over whether Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza amounts to genocide opens Thursday at the United Nations' top court with preliminary hearings into South Africa's call for judges to order an immediate suspension of Israel's military actions. Israel stringently denies the genocide allegation.
1981-2024 Adan Canto, known for his versatility in roles in 'X-Men' and 'Designated Survivor,' dies at 42
Adan Canto, the Mexican singer and actor best known for his roles in "X-Men: Days of Future Past" and "Agent Game" as well as the TV series "The Cleaning Lady," has died. He was 42.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy heads to Baltic countries in pursuit of more support against Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived Wednesday in Lithuania ahead of visits to Estonia and Latvia, as Ukraine seeks more help to bolster its air defences amid Russia’s intensified missile and drone onslaughts in the latest development of the 22-month war.
Melania Trump's mother has died
Amalija Knavs, the mother of former first lady Melania Trump, has died, Trump posted on her social media accounts.
Concerns remain as London, Ont. gets ready to roll out new green bin program
The City of London will officially roll out its new green bin program on Jan. 15, ushering in changes to London’s garbage collection that have been delayed for years.
Disaster averted in Huron County horse and buggy crash
It could have been a much worse outcome after a semi truck and horse and buggy collided north of Wingham, Ont. Tuesday afternoon.
-
'I’m sad for the loss of your young teenage years': London, Ont. man sentenced in internet luring case
David Nicol, 51, of London posed as boy when he lured teenaged girls on the internet in exchange for explicit photographs and sex. During his sentencing hearing, the court heard that Nicol would pose online as a 14-year-old boy using the name, “Scottyboyy2002.”
Special weather statement in effect for Windsor-Essex
Strong winds are expected to continue Wednesday. Environment Canada warns gusts could be upwards of 80 km/h.
Horrified, heartbroken, hacked: Tilbury mom takes on Meta in Facebook hack
A Tilbury mother is at her wits end after enduring more than two weeks of online stress and uncertainty after a Facebook page she created over a decade ago was hacked over the holidays.
LaSalle sets municipal tax rate for 2024
LaSalle Council has closed its budget book and has set in stone the price residents will pay for infrastructure and services in the town.
Canadian Olympic medalists to perform in Wasaga's Breaking the Ice Festival
Canadian Olympic medalists beak in the ice during Wasaga Beach's 50th anniversary.
$41,000 RV and pickup truck stolen from same owner in Shelburne
A $41,000 RV and pickup truck were stolen from the same family in two separate locations.
Georgetown man doubles his chances of arrest
A vehicle in the ditch alerted police to a possible drunk driver on December 28 at around 8 p.m. on McLaughlin Road near the Forks of the Credit Road.
Weather alert upgraded to warning as winter storm approaches the northeast
The first major snowstorm of the year is still tracking to begin in the northeast Tuesday afternoon and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours.
Shot fired into home of Barrie family during break-in attempt by several masked suspects
A Barrie family was left shaken and terrified after several masked suspects tried to break into their home while they slept.
Safety warning after truck goes through the ice on northern Ont. lake
Ontario Provincial Police issued a safety warning about driving on northern Ontario lakes after an incident on Wawa Lake this week.
Overnight snow, rain wreaks havoc on roads Wednesday morning
Ottawa missed the brunt of a winter storm, but overnight snow switching to rain is causing a messy commute for drivers on Wednesday.
School buses running in Ottawa today, buses cancelled across eastern Ontario and Ottawa Valley
School buses are running in Ottawa today, but officials are warning there may be some delays as the cleanup continues from a major winter storm.
-
Home prices in Carleton Place drop significantly
Two years ago, newly built townhomes in Carleton Place, Ont. sold for nearly $900,000. Low interest rates were a driving force behind the hefty price tag. Now, the same houses are being relisted at a significantly lower price.
Elevator broken at Toronto retirement since Christmas could take 2 more weeks to fix
An elevator has been out of order at a Toronto retirement home since Christmas – and it could take another two weeks to fix – leaving dozens of senior residents with only stairs to leave their homes.
Toronto coach went on tirade against officials after Lakers hold off Raptors 132-131
Toronto coach Darko Rajakovic went on a furious, table-pounding tirade against the officiating after the Los Angeles Lakers shot 23 free throws in the fourth quarter Tuesday night.
Tens of thousands without power, schools closed as snow pummels Quebec
Tens of thousands of homes are in the dark after 15 cm of snow struck Quebec.
Quebec breast cancer screening program is working: INSPQ
The Quebec breast cancer screening program, launched in 1998 by the Quebec Health Ministry, has resulted in lower mortality rates.
'We need more protection,' says lawyer who was inside Quebec courthouse where man was stabbed
A criminal defence lawyer who witnessed a court interpreter running to safety covered in blood after being stabbed says there is a lack of security in courthouses outside of Montreal.
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.
Hundreds call for immediate action after Saint John homeless encampment death
A moment of silence was held for Peter ‘Evan’ McArthur in Saint John’s Kings Square on Tuesday night, with about 300 people attending a vigil calling for immediate action on the city’s homelessness problem.
Out of commission: N.S. Commissionaires won't bid on Halifax bridge contract
Nova Scotia Commissionaires, who've had the contract to man the Halifax bridges for nearly 70 years, is not bidding for the job this time because an internal business analysis didn't add up.
'I don't think it's really my fault': Woman facing $100K of fines for fires in vacant home
A Winnipeg woman is facing more than $100,000 worth of fines because of fires in her vacant home.
Restaurant looking to make changes after 33 last-minute cancellations over weekend
A Manitoba restaurant is considering measures to prevent last-minute cancellations after dealing with a rash of no-shows over the weekend.
Onslaught of snow expected in Manitoba Tuesday night
Upwards of ten centimetres of snow could be on its way to areas of Manitoba Tuesday night.
Security costs climb as threats, intimidation toward mayor, council persist
Calgary's corporate security costs have increased by millions of dollars since 2020 as safety concerns have climbed, with dozens of intimidating remarks directed at the mayor and councillors, including death threats that have prompted police involvement and arrests.
Carbon monoxide leak in northeast Calgary home sends 3 people to hospital
Three people were taken to hospital after a carbon monoxide (CO) leak at a northeast Calgary home on Tuesday afternoon.
Flames catch fire in 3rd period, burn Senators 6-3
Yegor Sharangovich and Blake Coleman each scored twice and the Calgary Flames scored four unanswered goals in the third period to defeat the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Tuesday night.
Oilers do enough to beat Blackhawks 2-1, extend win streak to 8 games
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl scored goals as the Edmonton Oilers extended their NHL win streak to eight games with a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.
Group of doctors accuse medical leader of conflict of interest in Alberta Health Services whistleblower case
A potential conflict of interest between an official for Alberta Health Services and a private Edmonton surgical centre are at the core of a whistleblower complaint lodged by five doctors.
Storm sends massive waves crashing down on Greater Victoria roads
Mother Nature’s power was on full display in Greater Victoria Tuesday, when fierce winds blasted the shoreline and huge waves crashed onto Dallas Road,
Arctic air to bring wintry conditions and potential cold weather problems to Metro Vancouver
Dangerously low temperatures sweeping into the Lower Mainland later this week will cause demand for shelter space to surge – and there won't be enough beds for everyone who wants to sleep indoors.
Park rangers remove tents, belongings from Oppenheimer Park
Vancouver park rangers, flanked by police, were removing tents and belongings from an encampment Oppenheimer Park in the Downtown Eastside on Tuesday.