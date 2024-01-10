KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Brant County intersection remains closed following crash south of Brantford

    A road closed sign seen on King Street North in Brant County following a collision on Jan. 9. (CTV Kitchener) A road closed sign seen on King Street North in Brant County following a collision on Jan. 9. (CTV Kitchener)

    A Brant County roadway remains closed Wednesday morning as Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate a collision south of Brantford.

    Police posted about the crash on social media Tuesday around 8 p.m., warning that a lengthy closure was expected.

    Police said King Street North would be closed for an extensive amount of time between County Road 4/Oakland Road and Mount Pleasant Road/Maple Grove Road.

    Elliot Road was also closed between CKPC Road and Highway 24.

    All affected roadways were still closed Wednesday morning.

    Police released limited details about the collision and say it is unknown when the roads will reopen.

