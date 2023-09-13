Body found in Puslinch identified as Kitchener man

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police have identified the individual found dead in a car in Puslinch on Friday.

According to police, the deceased is 32-year-old Juan David Escobar Ortiz from Kitchener.

He was found in a blue sedan along Wellington County Road 34.

On Sunday, police said the death was sudden but it’s too early to determine whether or not it’s suspicious.

Police confirmed Wednesday that the cause of death is still unknown and they are still investigating circumstances.

Anyone with dash camera footage from the area or any information related to the investigation is asked to contact police.