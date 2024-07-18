KITCHENER
    • K-W Humane Society takes in blind dog found wandering aimlessly, caked in mud

    Honey the dog seen in a photo from the KWSP Humane Society. (Facebook/KWSP Humane Society) Honey the dog seen in a photo from the KWSP Humane Society. (Facebook/KWSP Humane Society)
    The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth is hoping to find a forever home for a blind dog named Honey.

    Honey is around three-years-old and was found wandering around aimlessly, caked in mud according to the humane society. 

    “She was brought to our centre by some wonderful community members and our medical team quickly got to work making sure she was ok,” said a post on social media.

    Honey Honey was found wandering around aimlessly, caked in mud according to the humane society. (Facebook/KWSP Humane Society)

    She was completely blind due to glaucoma and needed surgery to remove both eyes. She also needed to be spayed and required dental surgery. The humane society believes she was chewing at the bars of a cage due to the condition of her teeth.

    A local groomer donated her services to give Honey a makeover.

    “She looked like a completely different dog after and was ready to start her road to recovery and a happy, new life,” staff said.

    Honey has fully recovered from surgery and will be up for adoption in the coming days.

    She is staying with a foster mom for now, who described Honey as loving and always looking to snuggle or eat.

    “We have a feeling many people out there are going to fall in love with her,” the humane society said.

