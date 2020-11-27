KITCHENER -- Black Friday sales looked a lot quieter this year during the global pandemic.

The sales were still there, but fewer customers are allowed in retail stores and malls in Waterloo Region.

A new Section 22 order came into effect on Friday, putting a capacity limit on shoppers.

There were still line ups at one Kitchener Best Buy, but the store was enforcing a limit of no more than 100 shoppers in the store at one time.

CF Fairview Park is also keeping a close eye on capacity. Management said there is increased cleaning protocols in place for high-touch areas.

Some are opting to shop online, which has become a popular choice during the pandemic.

"Very different Black Friday," CTV financial expert Pattie Lovett-Reid said. "There are some who will line up responsibly but most are going online."

Laura McKenna, who owns The Art of Home in Cambridge, said she's promoting online sales.

"We are encouraging people to shop online this year to not have the crowds at the store, so our entire sale will be online only," she said.

Businesses said they hope it will boost sales ahead of the holiday season.