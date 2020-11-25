KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region's top doctor has issued an order for shopping malls and retail stores to set a maximum capacity for shoppers in their stores.

The Section 22 order, issued by Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, comes into effect on Friday, Nov. 27 at 12:01 a.m.

Stores and shopping malls will have to immediately set a maximum capacity for patrons to ensure that people can stay at least two metres apart. They'll have to "actively monitor compliance" and ensure that physical distancing is maintained in common areas and places like washrooms, hallways and entrances.

These businesses will also need to "actively manage all line-ups or patrons congregating," the order read in part.

If convicted, failure to comply with the order could result in a fine of up to $5,000 per day.

The order was made as the spread of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region continues to surge, enough so that the province escalated Waterloo Region to the red "control" tier last week. That's only one level away from a lockdown, such as the ones now in effect in Toronto and Peel Region.

Dr. Wang listed a total of seven reasons for the order being made.

"The risk of transmission of COVID-19 is significant in close contact environments where persons are within two metres and/or without face coverings," one point read.

"Persons may be infected with COVID-19 without showing symptoms, and may spread COVID-19 to other persons, their families, and others they come into contact with."

There have been more than 3,100 cases of the disease in the region since the pandemic began, a number that has spiked significantly in November. There have been dozens of new outbreaks declared in the region since then, as well, including several in workplace settings.

There are currently 16 active outbreaks in the region, though that number could change once the region updates its numbers at 1:30 p.m.