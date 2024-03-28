Best 5-pin bowlers in southern Ontario compete in Brantford
The best 5-pin bowlers in southern Ontario are competing in the Open Provincial Championships this week.
The four-day championship started on Wednesday with just over 309 participants in mens, ladies and mixed divisions. Bowlers are competing at Echo Bowl in Brantford and C&D Lanes in Woodstock. The event features singles and team competitors.
A senior’s event is also happening at Mike’s Bowling Lanes in Stratford. On Saturday, all the teams will go to Echo Bowl in Brantford, where the championship round will be completed.
"First year back and back in the open. So I'm just really excited to be here," Megan Russell, a bowler on the Middlesex-Elgin Women’s Team said.
"Motivation is the big thing for them. They all know what to do. You've just got to point it out sometimes," Kristin Thompson, coach of the Middlesex-Elgin Men’s Team said.
This year’s event, also celebrated some milestones. It marks the 30th time both Linda MacLean and Connie Ward have qualified for the championship.
“It's just nice to be able to compete, see the new talent coming out and still be a part of it," Ward, a bowler for the Hamilton Women’s Team said.
"Just as nervous as I was the first year," MacLean, a bowler for the Ontario Durham Women’s Team said.
According to Ward, when she started competing at the 5 pin championship there were 24 zones of competitors across Southern Ontario. Now, many have merged, and only 13 remain.
"It's still nice to see that this can still go on. Even though it is a dying sport, you still get the people out and playing. So that's a good thing," Ward said.
The sport of 5-pin bowling has been around since 1904 and is a Canadian sport.
“We wish it was everywhere in the world, but it seems that the small ball we use is unique to the Canadian environment, “ John Cresswell, president of the Ontario 5 Pin Bowlers’ Association said.
The winners of the open divisions on Saturday will move on to represent Southern Ontario at the National Championships in Ottawa at the end of May.
