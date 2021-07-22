CAMBRIDGE -- More than a week after the Baitul Kareem Mosque in Cambridge was broken into and vandalized, leaders hosted an appreciation event for those who reached out to help.

Eid al-Adha is being celebrated around the world this week. Members of the mosque say they're still able to celebrate despite the vandalism because of the support from their community.

"We’re overwhelmed with support and love," said Imam Fatir Ahmad.

Last Wednesday, police say a Cambridge man forced his way into the mosque and caused significant damage once inside.

A television and projector were stolen, while the stove along with multiple computer parts were destroyed.

The Waterloo regional police's hate crime unit was involved in the investigation but ultimately said there was no evidence to suggest it was a hate crime.

Police charged a 35-year-old man with break and enter, property damage over $5,000 and possession of stolen property.

Members of the mosque say they're glad it wasn't a hateful act and they've felt loved and supported by the community.

The mosque received messages and donations from people all across southern Ontario.

Those donations will be passed along to the Bridges shelter here in Galt to support their brothers and sisters who are experiencing homelessness

Ahmad said that is in line with the Ahmadiyya teaching: "love for all, hatred for none."