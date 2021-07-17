CAMBRIDGE -- Waterloo regional police have charged a 35-year-old Cambridge man in connection with the Baitul Kareem Mosque vandalism earlier this week.

According to a tweet from Waterloo regional police, a Cambridge man is charged with break and enter, property damage over $5,000, possession of stolen property as well as Controlled Drug and Substances Act offences.

Police say the Baitul Kareem Mosque in Cambridge was vandalized on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., with significant damage caused to the site.

A 35-year-old Cambridge male has been arrested in connection to this investigation.



Waterloo regional police's hate crime unit had been investigating the incident along with the break, enter and vehicle theft unit.

Police did not release the name of the accused.

Earlier this week, police chief Bryan Larkin called the incident "deeply disturbing."

"Places of worship are sacred, and this criminal act cannot and will not be tolerated in Waterloo Region," he said in a release.