ELORA -- The Badley Bridge in Elora officially closed Monday as work begins on tearing down the the iconic structure.

Wellington County made the controversial decision to replace the bridge instead of repairing it.

“There were some structural deficiencies with the bridge,” said Wellington County engineer Don Kudo.

The decision was not an easy one according to county councilors.

“It is just one of those things that makes Elora unique,” said councillor Mik McElwain.

Repairs to the current bridge would have cost the county about $14 million.

Construction of the new bridge is expected to cost about $7.2 million. It will be made with concrete and include lookout points and bike lanes.

Tearing down the current structure will take about a month and building the new bridge will take close to a year.

The roadway will be closed until the new bridge is built. That has caused some concern within the community.

“It is the main thoroughfare through the town. But we are hoping people are going to take the time to make the detour,” says restaurant owner Katie Shewen.

Metcalfe Street is closed from Mill Street to Carleton Place and officials are asking drivers to use the detours.

It's expected to reopen in November 2020.