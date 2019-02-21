

CTV Kitchener





A fire that significantly damaged a home in Kitchener is now being investigated as an arson case, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

The flames ripped through the semi-detached house on Kinzie Avenue in the late morning on Thursday.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Maria Legaspi was walking down her parents’ driveway when she noticed the flames.

She says she ran back inside, called 911, and then waved down a police officer who happened to be driving by seconds later.

“I’m just happy that no one was hurt,” said Legaspi.

Neighbours’ properties were not damaged, but all the windows of the home were blown out.

“Stuff like this doesn’t happen around here,” said neighbour Amber Cullman.

Police set up a mobile command unit at the address as detectives involved are trying to figure out what causes the suspicious fire.