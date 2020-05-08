KITCHENER -- A heavy police presence outside a Kitchener apartment building late Friday afternoon has been linked to a homicide investigation by Windsor Police.

The Waterloo Regional Police Emergency Response Unit was parked outside a building on Mausser Avenue, near Stirling Avenue South.

Officers could be seen bringing people in handcuffs away from the building, and a police canine unit was also observed in the area.

Regional Police confirmed to CTV News that they were assisting the Windsor Police Service with a homicide investigation.

“Suspects were located in a Kitchener residence and have since been arrested,” Const. Ashley Dietrich told CTV News early Friday evening.

WRPS indicated that any additional inquiries should be directed to Windsor Police.

CTV News has reached out to Windsor Police to ask for more information on the arrests.