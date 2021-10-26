Around 200 patrons potentially exposed to COVID-19 at Junior's Sportsbar in Cambridge

Cambridge -

Region of Waterloo Public Health has declared a workplace COVID-19 outbreak at Junior's Sportsbar & Grill in Cambridge, with about 200 patrons potentially exposed to the virus.

The outbreak was declared Tuesday, and as of Wednesday, six confirmed cases have been linked to the establishment. Five of the cases are among staff.

The sixth case is not a patron, health officials said, adding that case is still under investigation.

However, public health said its investigation determined the outbreak is associated with a high-risk exposure for patrons.

"We have about 200 individuals that would be considered high-risk contacts at this time," associate medical officer of health Dr. Rabia Bana said Wednesday.

According to a release, anyone who attended the establishment between Oct. 17 and Oct. 22 may have been exposed and is considered a high-risk contact.

"These individuals are advised to self-isolate and seek testing immediately," reads a release from the health unit. "Public Health is supporting the workplace to inform all affected patrons of the exposure and will be following up with all high risk contacts."

Four confirmed cases are among individuals who are not vaccinated, public health said, adding "interactions among some of these cases outside the workplace have also played a role in this outbreak."

The health unit said the establishment, located at 800 Franklin Blvd., voluntarily closed and has been cooperative with public health officials. There is no set date for reopening.

Region of Waterloo Public Health recommends that workplaces put vaccination policies in place.

According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the restaurant closed on Saturday when one of its employees confirmed they tested positive for COVID-19.

The post goes on to say public health officials will be calling all the potentially impacted patrons as part of contact tracing.

“If you don’t get a call, it may be because some peoples writing is very hard to read, or just didn’t give phone numbers,” the post reads. “They have asked that you please self-isolate and get tested.”

The post continues: “We are devastated that this has happened as you are all like family to us as most of you know ... We hope you all believe us when we say we would never knowingly put anyone at risk.”

With files from CTV Kitchener's Jessica Smith.