CTV News Kitchener Videographer

Jessica Smith is a videographer and weather specialist with CTV News Kitchener.

She joined the CTV News Kitchener team in August of 2020.

She started at as a Video Journalist with CTV News Yorkton in November of 2016, and joined CTV News Regina in August 2017, and made the transition the Morning Live team in August of 2018. She specializes in live reporting and social media. She also has keen interests in sports, weather and finding niche local stories to feature.

Jessica reported on the tornado that swept through Alida, Saskatchewan in 2017 that devastated a home. She was also a part of the follow up coverage after the Humboldt Broncos tragedy.

She was voted the "Best TV Weather Person" in the Prairie Dog Best of Regina 2019

Jessica graduated from the Media Studies program at the University of Guelph Humber in Toronto, majoring in Journalism.

She speaks English, and understands conversational French and Patois.