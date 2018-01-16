

CTV Kitchener





A woman who allegedly robbed a cosmetics store inside a Kitchener mall was arrested in short order, police say.

Waterloo Regional Police say the Yves Rocher store at Fairview Park Mall was robbed around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

They say a woman pulled out a knife and demanded money. She was soon tracked down by mall security guards and then arrested by police.

A 36-year-old woman from Cambridge is facing charges including robbery and breach of probation.