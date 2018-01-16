Featured
Armed robbery reported at cosmetics store
An entrance to Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener is pictured on Monday, Nov. 30, 2015. (Abigail Bimman / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 5:39PM EST
A woman who allegedly robbed a cosmetics store inside a Kitchener mall was arrested in short order, police say.
Waterloo Regional Police say the Yves Rocher store at Fairview Park Mall was robbed around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
They say a woman pulled out a knife and demanded money. She was soon tracked down by mall security guards and then arrested by police.
A 36-year-old woman from Cambridge is facing charges including robbery and breach of probation.