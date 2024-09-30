Argument over smoking in Guelph leads to assault and weapons charges

A Guelph woman has been charged after another woman said her boyfriend was shot with a BB gun during an argument over smoking.

A woman called Guelph police just after 6 p.m. Saturday and said her boyfriend had been assaulted. She told officers she and her boyfriend had been arguing with an unknown woman about smoking at the downtown bus terminal.

All three people climbed aboard the same bus heading toward Silvercreek Parkway North and Willow Road.

When the trio got off the bus, the argument started up again. Police were told the woman pulled a firearm out of her bag and shot the boyfriend once in the chest before running off. In her hurry to get away, she dropped her cellphone.

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old woman nearby and found a BB gun. The woman has been charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm and two counts of breaching release conditions.