Two charged in vehicle rollover in Guelph

Two people have been charged after a vehicle rollover in Guelph.

Guelph Police Service officers were called to a crash on Bagot Street around 4:45 a.m. Saturday. A witness told police the driver of a vehicle hit a parked car, flipped their vehicle and then walked away.

While officers were conducting their investigation, a woman approached them and claimed she had been driving. However, witnesses had previously described a male suspect.

Officers said they later found the real driver at a nearby home, but the woman continued to try to give police false information.

The man performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken back to the police station for more testing. A drug recognition expert said the man’s ability to drive a vehicle was impaired. Officers also learned the man had a court order not to be in the driver’s seat of any vehicle.

A 35-year-old Guelph man has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving, failure to stop at a collision and breaching an undertaking.

A 29-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with obstructing police.