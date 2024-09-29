KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Crash sends Woolwich Township teen to hospital with serious injuries

    (Source: Jose Gulias Trigas/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Source: Jose Gulias Trigas/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
    Share

    A young motorcyclist has been taken to an out-of-region hospital after a single vehicle crash in Woolwich Township.

    Waterloo Regional Police officers were called to Sawmill Road near Township Road 30 around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

    They said a 17-year-old motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle, went off the road and crashed into a ditch.

    He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage is encouraged to contact police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion How to make the most out of your TFSA

    The Tax-Free Savings Account can be a powerful savings tool and investment vehicle. Financial contributor Christopher Liew explains how they work and how to take full advantage of them so you can reach your financial goals faster.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News