Crash sends Woolwich Township teen to hospital with serious injuries
A young motorcyclist has been taken to an out-of-region hospital after a single vehicle crash in Woolwich Township.
Waterloo Regional Police officers were called to Sawmill Road near Township Road 30 around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.
They said a 17-year-old motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle, went off the road and crashed into a ditch.
He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage is encouraged to contact police.
