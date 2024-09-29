Crash sends Woolwich Township teen to hospital with serious injuries

A young motorcyclist has been taken to an out-of-region hospital after a single vehicle crash in Woolwich Township.

Waterloo Regional Police officers were called to Sawmill Road near Township Road 30 around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

They said a 17-year-old motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle, went off the road and crashed into a ditch.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage is encouraged to contact police.