Waterloo Region commemorates National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Communities across the country marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with events honouring survivors of residential schools and remembering those who never made it home.

One such event took place in Kitchener on Monday where participants joined in a walk to show their commitment to healing and understanding.

Hundreds of participants gathered to walk in solidarity with Indigenous communities and to reflect on the legacy of residential schools.

“My grandfather spent nine years in the residential schools and I never knew about my culture and my heritage growing up in my teachings,” said Renata Richards, assistant executive director at the Healing of the Seven Generations. “So I wish I would have learned that sooner. But I'm happy to learn now. It's never too late.”

The walk began at 300 Frederick St. in Kitchener at 10 a.m. and concluded at the Victoria Park clock tower around noon.

Organizers said the walk was not just about remembering the past but also about taking meaningful steps toward reconciliation.

“Start taking the Truth and Reconciliation Act, those 94 calls to action, very seriously,” said Richards. “Start working. Start doing stuff, not just lip service. They’re not holding up their end of the bargain.”

Participants wearing orange and carrying ‘Every Child Matters’ flags walk together in Kitchener as part of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30, 2024. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News)

For many, the walk was deeply personal. Participants wore orange shirts, a symbol of remembrance and support, and carried signs that called for justice and healing.

“We have incredible Indigenous organizations in this region, and we're trying so hard to work together to amplify and support their agendas and their work in the community,” said Waterloo Regional Police Service Chief, Mark Crowell. “And so anything we can do as a service to support the community coming together, to unify and to heal and to move forward in a positive way. It's an amazing opportunity.”

For a second year, the Region of Waterloo wrapped a Grand River Transit bus with Indigenous artwork.

“I am a third generation residential school survivor. I'm also a 60’s scooper. And just hearing stories from my mom, what happened to her in the schools kind of filtered into that design. That design represents our past, our future and present generations of our children,” said Indigenous artist, Judy Rebecca Ross Mack.

The art displayed on the bus was about generating conversations surrounding Indigenous rights. It was also a collaboration with the Healing of the Seven Generations.

An orange Grand River Transit bus baring the artwork of Judy Rebecca Ross Mack sits at the side of the road on Sept. 30, 2024. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News)

“They hold the feather that represents empowerment. And the other one is holding two ribbons, so it represents Two Spirits. And the flowers represent seeds like they grow from seeds to flowers, and that represents our healing from all our experiences,” explained Mack.

A strong sense of unity was felt by many during Monday’s walk, but also a reminder that reconciliation is a long journey.

“It doesn't matter what culture you come from. Just acknowledging that and knowing what happened. So the truth will be out there,” said Mack.