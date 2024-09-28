Ghost Ride celebrates life of beloved Guelph advocate
People in Guelph may notice a new addition at the entrance to Franchetto Park in Guelph.
A white bike has been chained to a pole along Victoria Road North to honour the life of an advocate who was killed in a hit-and-run earlier this month.
Susan Bard was cycling on Victoria Road North near St. John Catholic School on Sept. 5 when she was hit by the driver of a Ford Sedan. Guelph Police said the driver took off without checking on Bard. Police later found a vehicle they believe was involved in the crash at a home west of downtown. They arrested a 35-year-old man and charged him with failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm.
Police announced Bard’s death a few days later.
On Saturday afternoon friends, family, and Bard’s supporters gathered at Guelph City Hall for what is known as a Ghost Ride. The practice involves transporting a white bike to a roadside memorial where a cyclist has been killed or severely injured.
At least 144 people took part in the ride to honour Bard. Some people travelled from as far as Toronto.
Cyclicsts took part in a Ghost Ride in Guelph in honour of Susan Bard on Sept. 28, 2024. (Courtesy: Richelle Forsey)
“Susan was an amazing advocate for active transportation,” Mike Darmon, advocacy chair for Guelph Coalition for Active Transportation (GCAT), said following the celebration of Bard’s life. “We felt we had to honour her in some way. We also knew that she would want this to be something that would help get more active transportation in the city of Guelph.”
Darmon said GCAT worked with Bard’s family to come up with an appropriate tribute that honoured Bard’s passions.
“We knew everything my mom was involved in. But just hearing firsthand everybody who met my mom, enjoyed my mom, is here to support my mom, is incredible,” daughter Corinna Matteliano told CTV News. “The phrase I’ve been using is, ‘This has been like one giant warm hug.’”
Prior to the ride from city hall to the scene of the collision, several speakers took a moment to emphasize how much of an impact Bard had on the community. Speakers recalled her dedication to active transportation, but also touched on her sense of humour, her wit, and her love for the Guelph Storm.
Matteliano said Bard was a retired nurse who worked as an usher for the team for many years. Mattaliano was given a special Guelph Storm hockey stick to honour that part of her mom’s life.
When cyclists arrived at the entrance to Franchetto Park, they gathered in a small grassy area, very aware of the vehicles passing by on the nearby road.
A special white bike, known as a Ghost Bike, was taken off a trailer and affixed to a pole. Supporters decorated the bike with flowers and a plaque reading, ‘In memory of Susan Bard. A friend to everyone.’
At least 144 people gathered to honour the life of Susan Bard during a Ghost Ride in Guelph on Sept. 28, 2024. (Courtesy: Richelle Forsey)
The bike will stay as a fixed point and a reminder about what happened on that road.
“I think that’s been the hardest part for the entire family,” Matteliano said. “Mom being still for the first time. She was a cyclone of energy. She was a cyclone of movement. The one thing you’ll hear from a lot of people, whether it be hiking or her walking or her biking or just everything, is that she was always moving.”
Matteliano said she hopes her mother’s story will help protect other cyclists.
“It happened for a reason, and whether it is that people are going to finally realize it – the immense important of bicycle safety and ensuring that these wonderful people have a safe place to go when they go out, or whether it’s just simply people realizing that – be nice to each other. That’s all it takes. Be a human being.”
She said her mom also insisted on kindness and was always eager to lend an ear to hear someone else’s story. Matteliano said people can remember Bard by cultivating that kind of compassion and kindness in themselves.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says Hezbollah leader caused 'immense suffering,' calls for ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon
Lebanon's Hezbollah group confirmed on Saturday that its leader and one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the previous day
Biden and Harris call the Israeli strike killing Hezbollah’s Nasrallah a 'measure of justice'
The Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah was a 'measure of justice' for victims of a four-decade 'reign of terror,' U.S. President Joe Biden said Saturday.
'I think he needs to go serve a few more meals:' Ottawa Mission CEO fires back at Ford encampment comments
The CEO of the Ottawa Mission is responding to controversial comments made this week by Premier Doug Ford about those living in homeless encampments that received swift blowback from advocates.
Why Will Ferrell wanted a doc about his friendship with a trans woman to release before the U.S. election
Will Ferrell said in an interview with Variety that it was important for him to release his documentary, 'Will and Harper,' before the U.S. election so people could have conversations about trans people.
SpaceX launches rescue mission for 2 NASA astronauts who are stuck in space until next year
SpaceX launched a rescue mission for the two stuck astronauts at the International Space Station on Saturday, sending up a downsized crew to bring them home but not until next year.
At least 56 dead and millions without power after Helene's deadly march across U.S. southeast
Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 56 people, caused widespread destruction across the U.S. Southeast and left millions without power.
They hit it off on vacation but then he went silent. So she decided to pick up the phone
When a few weeks passed and Nana Prempeh still hadn’t heard from the guy she met on vacation, she turned to her friends for advice.
LGBTQ2S+ minister Pascale St-Onge to make history with parental leave
Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is set to make history by becoming the first openly lesbian cabinet minister to take parental leave when her wife gives birth in the coming weeks.
What is open and closed this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
This Monday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR), a federal statutory holiday and day of remembrance for the Indigenous children who never came home from Canadian residential schools, as well as those who survived them.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.