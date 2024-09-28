Ghost Ride celebrates life of beloved Guelph advocate

People in Guelph may notice a new addition at the entrance to Franchetto Park in Guelph.

A white bike has been chained to a pole along Victoria Road North to honour the life of an advocate who was killed in a hit-and-run earlier this month.

Susan Bard was cycling on Victoria Road North near St. John Catholic School on Sept. 5 when she was hit by the driver of a Ford Sedan. Guelph Police said the driver took off without checking on Bard. Police later found a vehicle they believe was involved in the crash at a home west of downtown. They arrested a 35-year-old man and charged him with failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm.

Police announced Bard’s death a few days later.

On Saturday afternoon friends, family, and Bard’s supporters gathered at Guelph City Hall for what is known as a Ghost Ride. The practice involves transporting a white bike to a roadside memorial where a cyclist has been killed or severely injured.

At least 144 people took part in the ride to honour Bard. Some people travelled from as far as Toronto.

Cyclicsts took part in a Ghost Ride in Guelph in honour of Susan Bard on Sept. 28, 2024. (Courtesy: Richelle Forsey)

“Susan was an amazing advocate for active transportation,” Mike Darmon, advocacy chair for Guelph Coalition for Active Transportation (GCAT), said following the celebration of Bard’s life. “We felt we had to honour her in some way. We also knew that she would want this to be something that would help get more active transportation in the city of Guelph.”

Darmon said GCAT worked with Bard’s family to come up with an appropriate tribute that honoured Bard’s passions.

“We knew everything my mom was involved in. But just hearing firsthand everybody who met my mom, enjoyed my mom, is here to support my mom, is incredible,” daughter Corinna Matteliano told CTV News. “The phrase I’ve been using is, ‘This has been like one giant warm hug.’”

Prior to the ride from city hall to the scene of the collision, several speakers took a moment to emphasize how much of an impact Bard had on the community. Speakers recalled her dedication to active transportation, but also touched on her sense of humour, her wit, and her love for the Guelph Storm.

Matteliano said Bard was a retired nurse who worked as an usher for the team for many years. Mattaliano was given a special Guelph Storm hockey stick to honour that part of her mom’s life.

When cyclists arrived at the entrance to Franchetto Park, they gathered in a small grassy area, very aware of the vehicles passing by on the nearby road.

A special white bike, known as a Ghost Bike, was taken off a trailer and affixed to a pole. Supporters decorated the bike with flowers and a plaque reading, ‘In memory of Susan Bard. A friend to everyone.’

At least 144 people gathered to honour the life of Susan Bard during a Ghost Ride in Guelph on Sept. 28, 2024. (Courtesy: Richelle Forsey)

The bike will stay as a fixed point and a reminder about what happened on that road.

“I think that’s been the hardest part for the entire family,” Matteliano said. “Mom being still for the first time. She was a cyclone of energy. She was a cyclone of movement. The one thing you’ll hear from a lot of people, whether it be hiking or her walking or her biking or just everything, is that she was always moving.”

Matteliano said she hopes her mother’s story will help protect other cyclists.

“It happened for a reason, and whether it is that people are going to finally realize it – the immense important of bicycle safety and ensuring that these wonderful people have a safe place to go when they go out, or whether it’s just simply people realizing that – be nice to each other. That’s all it takes. Be a human being.”

She said her mom also insisted on kindness and was always eager to lend an ear to hear someone else’s story. Matteliano said people can remember Bard by cultivating that kind of compassion and kindness in themselves.