Store clerk in Guelph assaulted over cigar prices: police

A Guelph man has been charged after a store employee said a man threw things at him and tried to hit him with his vehicle during an argument over the price of cigars.

Guelph Police were called to a business near Victoria Road South and Arkell Road on Sunday around 6 p.m.

The store clerk told officers a man came into the store to buy cigars, but became irate when he was told the price. The employee said the man yelled at him and threw items at him.

The clerk said he followed the man outside to try to record his licence plate, but the man threatened to run the clerk over and accelerated toward him. The clerk said he jumped out of the way to avoid being hit.

A 64-year-old Guelph man was found at his home a short time later and arrested for assault with a weapon and dangerous driving.