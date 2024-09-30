Brantford woman charged with second degree murder

KITCHENER
    A woman has been charged as part of a murder investigation in Brantford.

    Brantford Police officers were called to a Colborne Street home on Saturday around 7:40 p.m.

    They were told a male had been injured.

    When officers arrived at the home they found a victim with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital and died.

    A 37-year-old woman was arrested by police without incident and charged with second degree murder. Officers said the woman and the victim knew each other and the incident has been classified as an Intimate Partner Violence related homicide.

