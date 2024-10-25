KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Another arrest made in stolen firearms investigation in Cambridge

    Handcuffs are pictured above in this file photo Handcuffs are pictured above in this file photo
    Share

    A third man has been charged as part of an ongoing weapons investigation in Cambridge.

    Waterloo Regional Police began their investigation on Oct. 20 after several firearms were taken from a vehicle in the Main Street and Concession Street area.

    Officers searched two Cambridge homes and located the stolen weapons.

    On Thursday police arrested the owner of the firearms, a 29-year-old Cambridge man. He has been charged with careless storage of firearms and contravention of use, storage and handling of firearms regulations.

    Two men from Cambridge were previously arrested as part of the investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News