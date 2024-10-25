Another arrest made in stolen firearms investigation in Cambridge

A third man has been charged as part of an ongoing weapons investigation in Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police began their investigation on Oct. 20 after several firearms were taken from a vehicle in the Main Street and Concession Street area.

Officers searched two Cambridge homes and located the stolen weapons.

On Thursday police arrested the owner of the firearms, a 29-year-old Cambridge man. He has been charged with careless storage of firearms and contravention of use, storage and handling of firearms regulations.

Two men from Cambridge were previously arrested as part of the investigation.